“This is an unauthorized music video shot on our campus and we are conducting an immediate investigation to determine how it happened,” the statement said. “This video does not represent our core values, nor our commitment to 'Excellence with Caring' in all aspects of the University, including athletics.”



The situation appeared to escalate over the weekend. In a statement posted to social media late Friday night, Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons halted all activities tied to the university's football program. Simmons said that the clothing worn in the video were licensed apparel, which may be a violation of Florida A&M's licensing and branding agreements.



“The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles, and beliefs, and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the athletic facility at Galimore-Powell but also licensed apparel that potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements," Simmons wrote.