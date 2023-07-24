Real Boston Richey's Music Video Compels FAMU To Suspend Football Program
By Tony M. Centeno
July 24, 2023
Real Boston Richey's latest music video caused so much controversy that it led to the suspension of an entire football program.
All the chaos began on Friday, July 21 when the Tallahassee native delivered his new music video for "Send a Blitz." The visuals were shot inside the Rattlers football team's locker room at Florida A&M. Richey can be seen rocking an orange shirt from FAMU and an official helmet while he's surrounded by numerous players from the university's football team. The university apparently had no idea about the music video shoot because they condemned the video in a tense Instagram comment.
“This is an unauthorized music video shot on our campus and we are conducting an immediate investigation to determine how it happened,” the statement said. “This video does not represent our core values, nor our commitment to 'Excellence with Caring' in all aspects of the University, including athletics.”
The situation appeared to escalate over the weekend. In a statement posted to social media late Friday night, Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons halted all activities tied to the university's football program. Simmons said that the clothing worn in the video were licensed apparel, which may be a violation of Florida A&M's licensing and branding agreements.
“The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles, and beliefs, and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the athletic facility at Galimore-Powell but also licensed apparel that potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements," Simmons wrote.
July 22, 2023
There's currently an investigation into how Richey was allowed to film the video on university grounds to begin with. So far, the rapper has not commented on the situation. Watch the full video below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE