Retro Restaurant Named Florida's Best Drive-In

While many people are acquainted with drive-thrus, there's another convenient pickup method that's often overlooked: drive-ins. These restaurants tend to be more local restaurants and hangouts, but many of them have a charm you won't find anywhere else. On top of that, the food and offerings are often classic comforts, from burgers and milkshakes to loads of fries.

If you want to swing by a drive-in during your trip, Mashed revealed the best drive-in restaurant in every state. The website states, "These restaurants have proven time and time again to be successful for reasons of convenience."

Andy's Drive-In & Igloo was named the best drive-in restaurant in Florida! Here's why writers chose this retro spot:

"Andy's Drive-In & Igloo has been a central Florida staple for over 70 years, and has evolved from just a simple ice cream parlor ever since. The retro feel of the restaurant's outdoor sign extends throughout, even in its menu of classic burgers, fries, and open-faced sandwiches, with fried seafood baskets adding some Floridian flair. Ice cream still plays a huge role, with over 30 flavors of hard ice cream and tons of award-winning milkshakes to try. While prices are small, reviews note the restaurant is cash only, so be prepared when you come."