You've read about the cheapest place to buy a home in Arizona as well as which county is among the most expensive in the country, but have you ever wondered where the best place to live is? Thanks to a new report, you'll finally have your answer.

Using Niche's 2023 rankings, Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the U.S., releasing a list of the top spot in each state to call home. According to the site:

"Many cities on the list are suburbs experiencing growth thanks to rapid improvements in their metropolitan areas, whether it's the creation of new rail systems or a megacorporation moving in. Other entries include planned communities or older cities that have been revamped with grassroots efforts focusing on greener ways of living, drawing in new businesses, or increased devotion to the arts.

So which city in Arizona was named the best place to live in the state?

Catalina Foothills

This Tucson suburb has a population of 50,096 and ranks No. 249 nationally as one of the best places to live in America. Here's what Stacker had to say:

"The affluent town of Catalina Foothills is less than 10 minutes from Tucson and surrounded by the picturesque Santa Catalina mountains. The town has easy access to the luxury outdoor shopping center La Encantada, resorts, and museums. Nearby, the University of Arizona has a notable presence, including its operation of Biosphere2."

Check out the full list at Stacker to see more of the best places to live in the country.