Would you consider your city or town the best place to live in California? While there are a handful of lovely places to live in California, one location ranks higher than the rest. According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best place to live in all of California is Albany. Albany houses 19,958 residents and is a suburb of Oakland. It ranked as the 156th best place to live in the country.

To determine the best places to live in America, Stacker sourced data from a Niche report that highlighted cities in each state where housing, public schools, cost of living, transportation, business, and conservation efforts ranked high.

"Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings. Many cities on the list are suburbs experiencing growth thanks to rapid improvements in their metropolitan areas, whether it's the creation of new rail systems or a megacorporation moving in. Other entries include planned communities or older cities that have been revamped with grassroots efforts focusing on greener ways of living, drawing in new businesses, or increased devotion to the arts."

Here's what Stacker had to say about the best place to live in California:

"Albany, California is a suburb of Oakland and a part of the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Despite its central location in a bustling area of the state, Albany's mission is to maintain its small-town ambiance. Its main street, Solano Avenue, hosts an annual event known as the Solano Stroll, where locals and tourists alike can sample dozens of local businesses."

For a continued list of the best places to live across the country visit stacker.com.