Would you consider your city or town the best place to live in Michigan? While there are a handful of lovely places to live in Michigan one location ranks higher than the rest. According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best place to live in all of Michigan is Okemos. Okemos houses 25,179 residents and is a suburb of Lansing. It ranked as the 29th best place to live in the country.

To determine the best places to live in America, Stacker sourced data from a Niche report that highlighted cities in each state where housing, public schools, cost of living, transportation, business, and conservation efforts ranked high.

"Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings. Many cities on the list are suburbs experiencing growth thanks to rapid improvements in their metropolitan areas, whether it's the creation of new rail systems or a megacorporation moving in. Other entries include planned communities or older cities that have been revamped with grassroots efforts focusing on greener ways of living, drawing in new businesses, or increased devotion to the arts."

Here's what Stacker had to say about the best place to live in Michigan:

"Okemos, next to Michigan State University, has an abundance of youth sports activities, making the town an attractive place to raise a family. The Meridian Historical Village is another point of pride in the town. Comedian Seth Meyers attended elementary school in Okemos."

For a continued list of the best places to live across the country visit stacker.com.