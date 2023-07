Would you consider your city or town the best place to live in Nebraska? While there are a handful of lovely places to live in Nebraska one location ranks higher than the rest. According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best place to live in all of Nebraska is Papillion. Papillion houses 23,875 people and is a suburb of Omaha.

To determine the best places to live in America, Stacker sourced data from a Niche report that highlighted cities in each state where housing, public schools, cost of living, transportation, business, and conservation efforts ranked high.

"Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings. Many cities on the list are suburbs experiencing growth thanks to rapid improvements in their metropolitan areas, whether it's the creation of new rail systems or a megacorporation moving in. Other entries include planned communities or older cities that have been revamped with grassroots efforts focusing on greener ways of living, drawing in new businesses, or increased devotion to the arts."

Here's what Stacker had to say about the best place to live in Nebraska:

"Papillion is located about 25 miles outside of Omaha, and is best known for its bevy of recreational spaces. The Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area, for one, is a 450-acre park where locals and tourists can fish, hike, or camp."

For a continued list of the best places to live across the country visit stacker.com.