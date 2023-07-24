You've read about the most expensive place to live in Ohio, but have you ever wondered where the best place to live is? Thanks to a new report, you'll finally have your answer.

Using Niche's 2023 rankings, Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the U.S., releasing a list of the top spot in each state to call home. According to the site:

"Many cities on the list are suburbs experiencing growth thanks to rapid improvements in their metropolitan areas, whether it's the creation of new rail systems or a megacorporation moving in. Other entries include planned communities or older cities that have been revamped with grassroots efforts focusing on greener ways of living, drawing in new businesses, or increased devotion to the arts.

So which city in Ohio was named the best place to live in the state?

Shaker Heights

This Cleveland suburb has a population of 29,197 and ranks No. 68 nationally as one of the best places to live in America. Here's what Stacker had to say:

"Shaker Heights is best-known for being one of the first planned communities in the United States, as well as its commitment to integration as the city grew. You might recognize the town from the popular novel and limited series Little Fires Everywhere."

Check out the full list at Stacker to see more of the best places to live in the country.