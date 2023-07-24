South Carolina is full of must-see hidden gems around the state, from a beautiful flowing field of lavender to a quaint town with impeccable vibes. Now, another locale in the Palmetto State is being recognized for being the coolest secret spot in the state.

Reader's Digest searched around the country for the most "magical destination" and "best-kept-secret place" in each state, from natural landmarks that look like they come from another world historic locations that give visitors a glance into the past.

So what is the coolest secret location in South Carolina?

Lake Jocassee

This spot is truly a well-hidden hidden gem as RD notes there's really only one way to even get there. Here's what the site had to say:

"PR pro, Sara Martin, tells Reader's Digest that this hidden gem in upstate South Carolina is located in Oconee County, named for the Cherokee word that means 'land beside water.' Encompassing 9,000 acres with 90 miles of shoreline, the lake offers countless fun water activities as well as the greatest biodiversity on the East Coast. Surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, you can only access it one way: through Devils State Park in Salem."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the coolest secret locations around the country.