Tori Kelly Rushed To The Hospital After Collapsing At Dinner With Friends

Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly has been hospitalized after reportedly collapsing while grabbing dinner with friends over the weekend.

According to TMZ, sources said that Kelly was enjoying dinner with some friends in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday (July 23) when her heart started beating really fast and she passed out "for a while." Rather than have an ambulance take her to a hospital downtown, her friends reportedly took the initiative to drive her to Cedars-Sinai instead given its reputation as one of the best hospitals in the country.

The "Should've Been Us" singer is in the ICU and is continuing to receive care and has been in and out of consciousness, TMZ reports. Doctors have allegedly discovered clots in her legs and lungs as well as around other organs in what sources claim is a "really serious" situation. They are also trying to see if there are any clots around her heart.

As of Monday afternoon, no other details regarding the medical emergency have been shared.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter has won two Grammy Awards, both in 2019, for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song. In an Instagram post earlier this month, she revealed that her self-title EP tori is set to come out July 28 and promises, "this is the first taste of much more to come."