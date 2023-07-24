Victoria Beckham Stokes Spice Girls Reunion Rumors With Karaoke Performance

Is a full Spice Girls reunion on the way? That's what some fans are thinking — and desperately hoping for — after Posh Spice herself Victoria Beckham busted out one of her iconic band's songs during a recent night of karaoke with her husband, David Beckham.

Victoria shared a video to TikTok on Sunday (July 24) of her and David at a party in Miami celebrating Lionel Messi's Major League Soccer debut, having the time of their lives while she sang the 1996 Spice Girls track "Say You'll Be There," per Page Six. The former soccer pro even channeled his inner Spice Girl while singing along to the backing track and dancing around with his wife.

"Warming up the vocals in Miami," she captioned the video, adding the suspiciously cryptic comment, "more to come 🤫!!🎶🎤"