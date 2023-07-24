Victoria Beckham Stokes Spice Girls Reunion Rumors With Karaoke Performance
By Sarah Tate
July 24, 2023
Is a full Spice Girls reunion on the way? That's what some fans are thinking — and desperately hoping for — after Posh Spice herself Victoria Beckham busted out one of her iconic band's songs during a recent night of karaoke with her husband, David Beckham.
Victoria shared a video to TikTok on Sunday (July 24) of her and David at a party in Miami celebrating Lionel Messi's Major League Soccer debut, having the time of their lives while she sang the 1996 Spice Girls track "Say You'll Be There," per Page Six. The former soccer pro even channeled his inner Spice Girl while singing along to the backing track and dancing around with his wife.
"Warming up the vocals in Miami," she captioned the video, adding the suspiciously cryptic comment, "more to come 🤫!!🎶🎤"
While this may have just been Victoria having a bit of fun on a night out, fans in the Spice World couldn't help but think the performance pointed toward her rejoining former band members Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell to make the iconic girl group complete once again. The speculation was stoked further when the official Spice Girls Instagram account commented on her post and reshared it to its Stories, writing, "Once a Spice Girl always a Spice Girl ❤️✌️."
Victoria previously spoke about a possible Spice Girls reunion, sharing the very specific circumstance that would have her agreeing to tour.