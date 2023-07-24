WATCH: Man Smashes Windshield To Rescue Baby Trapped In Hot Car

A man and woman are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a child trapped in a hot car amid the extreme summer heat in Texas. As a crowd of people gathered around the car, one person grabbed a tire iron and started smashing the windshield.

Then a second man comes over with a hammer and helps break the glass to create a large hole. That allowed a woman to climb into the car and rescue the child, who was trapped in the car as the heat index soared to 105 degrees.

Officials said that paramedics were called to the scene and determined that the baby was fine. Officials did not say how long the child was trapped in the car. No charges were filed against the parents.

A bystander captured the scene and posted a video on TikTok.

"Baby locked in car.. hope baby is okay not sure who vehicle or whos baby it is #awarness #baby #harlingen #956," @lindahdz91 wrote.