Woman Found Dead After 'Apparent Bear Encounter' Near Yellowstone

A woman was found dead following "an apparent bear encounter" west of West Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Saturday (July 22), the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said in a statement shared on Sunday (July 23).

"Yesterday morning, a woman was found deceased on the Buttermilk Trail west of West Yellowstone following an apparent bear encounter. Investigators confirmed grizzly bear tracks at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing," the agency said.

Custer Gallatin National Forest, which is located west of West Yellowstone, issued an emergency closure due to "bear/human safety concerns." Bears are present throughout Montana and the population of grizzly bears has seen a spike in recent years.