Woman Found Dead After 'Apparent Bear Encounter' Near Yellowstone

By Jason Hall

July 24, 2023

Black Bear in Yellowstone National Park
Photo: Getty Images

A woman was found dead following "an apparent bear encounter" west of West Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Saturday (July 22), the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said in a statement shared on Sunday (July 23).

"Yesterday morning, a woman was found deceased on the Buttermilk Trail west of West Yellowstone following an apparent bear encounter. Investigators confirmed grizzly bear tracks at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing," the agency said.

Custer Gallatin National Forest, which is located west of West Yellowstone, issued an emergency closure due to "bear/human safety concerns." Bears are present throughout Montana and the population of grizzly bears has seen a spike in recent years.

Update from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (Region 3) Yesterday morning, a woman was found deceased on the Buttermilk...

Posted by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks on Sunday, July 23, 2023

Bear attacks are, however, considered rare at Yellowstone, which averages about one bear attack annually and a total of eight people having been killed by bears at the national park since 1872, according to the National Park Service.

"More people in the park have died from drowning (125 incidents) and burns (after falling into hot springs, 23 incidents) than have been killed by bears," the National Park Service said. "To put it in perspective, the probability of being killed by a bear in the park (8 incidents) is only slightly higher than the probability of being killed by a falling tree (7 incidents), in an avalanche (6 incidents), or being struck and killed by lightning (5 incidents)."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.