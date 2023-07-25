10 Texas Towns Among The 25 Most Popular Small Towns To Live In The US

While some prefer the hustle and bustle of the city, others prefer the quietness of the countryside. Citizens seeking a small town lifestyle take comfort in befriending their neighbors, caring for land, and not having to wait in traffic for hours. There are a handful of delightful small towns scattered across Texas, and 10 of them rank among the most popular small towns to inhabit in the entire country.

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the most popular small towns to live in in Texas are Fulshear, Iowa Colony, Liberty Hill, Josephine, Northlake, Celina, Montgomery, Manor, Prosper, and Melissa.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about a few of the towns on the list:

Fulshear:

"Located on the outskirts of the Houston metro area, Fulshear was incorporated as a town in 1977 but didn’t see its population surpass 1,000 until the 21st century. With an estimated population of more than 25,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Fulshear has benefited from the growth and expansion of the Houston area. Fulshear’s local government website points to local attractions such as hiking and biking trails, vineyards and even spots to see alligators in their natural habitat."

Iowa Colony:

"This formerly tiny town in southeastern Texas gets its name from its founders that hailed from the Des Moines, Iowa, area. As a part of the outer Houston metro area, Iowa Colony remained very small, with just a few dozen residents, for much of the time since its founding in 1908."

For a continued list of the most popular small towns to live in across America visit realestate.usnews.com.