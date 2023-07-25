Britney Spears Finally Meets Lance Bass' Kids: 'I'm A New Auntie'

Britney Spears has met Lance Bass' children! A little over a month after the *NSYNC star revealed that she flaked after reaching out through her team to meet his 20-month-old twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, they finally all met.

On Monday evening (July 24th), Spears took to Twitter— she recently deactivated her Instagram, again— to share photos of herself with Bass, his two children, and her husband Sam Asghari. "I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!!" she wrote in the caption. "They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!" In the photos, Spears is all smiles as she holds one of the twins in her arms. Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, welcomed their son Alexander and daughter Violet via surrogate in October 2021.