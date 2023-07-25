Britney Spears Finally Meets Lance Bass' Kids: 'I'm A New Auntie'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 25, 2023
Britney Spears has met Lance Bass' children! A little over a month after the *NSYNC star revealed that she flaked after reaching out through her team to meet his 20-month-old twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, they finally all met.
On Monday evening (July 24th), Spears took to Twitter— she recently deactivated her Instagram, again— to share photos of herself with Bass, his two children, and her husband Sam Asghari. "I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!!" she wrote in the caption. "They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!" In the photos, Spears is all smiles as she holds one of the twins in her arms. Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, welcomed their son Alexander and daughter Violet via surrogate in October 2021.
I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!! pic.twitter.com/2cvS8Zm20A— Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) July 24, 2023
The meeting follows Bass saying on his podcast Frosted Tips that Spears never followed up after wanting to meet his kids. "She has reached out through her people, wanting to meet the kids and all that. You have to talk through people," he said of communicating with Spears. "It’s very strange.” The singer went on to say that he has no idea how she's doing these days following the termination of her conservatorship.
“I don’t know what to believe because I don’t know how she is,” Bass added. “I mean, maybe she is completely overperforming, but I just know how much she loves it, and I know she’s a competitive person also, so I can’t imagine her never performing again.”
While touring doesn't seem to be on her radar, Spears recently released a previously recorded song with will.i.am called "Mind Your Business," and annouced a release date for her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me.