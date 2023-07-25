Bronny James, Son Of LeBron James, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

"Fight On✌🏾#committed," James wrote.

James currently rates as a five-star prospect and ranks as the No. 2 combo guard, No. 1 player from the state of California and No. 11 overall prospect, according to On3.com's rankings for the 2023 national recruiting cycle. The 18-year-old is also the top-earning amateur athlete with an NIL valuation estimated at $6.3 million.

James chose USC over offers from numerous schools including Duke, Kansas, Memphis and Ohio State. LeBron James has publicly expressed his interest in playing with his son before his retirement "if it's possible."

"I also have a goal that, if it's possible -- I don't even know if it's possible -- that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that," James said via ESPN in February. "Is that, like, something that any man shouldn't want that in life? That's like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn't mean I don't want to be with this franchise."