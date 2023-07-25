Bronny James, Son Of LeBron James, Suffers Cardiac Arrest
By Jason Hall
July 25, 2023
USC men's basketball guard Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest during a workout on Monday (July 24), a spokesperson for the family confirmed in a statement to TMZ Sports on Tuesday (July 25).
"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital," the family said. "He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”
LeBron James' Son, Bronny, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Workout at USC https://t.co/6eZ2Y5cZLi— TMZ (@TMZ) July 25, 2023
USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023
A 911 call was reportedly made from USC's Galen Center, the team's home arena and practice facility, at 9:26 a.m. on Monday, at which point the 18-year-old was transported to a hospital in an ambulance, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TMZ Sports. Sources described the incident as being a Code 3 emergency.
James announced his commitment to USC in an Instagram post shared on May 6.
"Fight On✌🏾#committed," James wrote.
James currently rates as a five-star prospect and ranks as the No. 2 combo guard, No. 1 player from the state of California and No. 11 overall prospect, according to On3.com's rankings for the 2023 national recruiting cycle. The 18-year-old is also the top-earning amateur athlete with an NIL valuation estimated at $6.3 million.
James chose USC over offers from numerous schools including Duke, Kansas, Memphis and Ohio State. LeBron James has publicly expressed his interest in playing with his son before his retirement "if it's possible."
"I also have a goal that, if it's possible -- I don't even know if it's possible -- that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that," James said via ESPN in February. "Is that, like, something that any man shouldn't want that in life? That's like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn't mean I don't want to be with this franchise."