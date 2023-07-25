Cara Delevingne Gets Candid About Sobriety Journey

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Cara Delevingne is opening up about her sobriety journey. In a recent interview with Elle UK, the model discussed how she's been feeling after deciding to cut alcohol out of her life.

“It hasn’t [been easy], but there have never been moments when I’m like, ‘This isn’t worth it,’” Delevingne said. “It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I’m calmer." She also said that opening up about checking herself into rehab in a Vogue interview in April lifted a weight off her shoulders.

“For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me. I finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully,” she told the publication. During the Vogue interview, Delevigne shared that paparazzi photos of her at Van Nuys Airport in LA in 2022 gave her a reality check. “It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, Okay, I don’t look well," she said. “You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for.”

We'll be seeing more of Delevingne soon as she's starring in the forthcoming season of American Horror Story: Delicate alongside AHS regular Emma Roberts and fellow newcomer Kim Kardashian. While a release date hasn't yet been shared, the show recently posted the first look at all three stars in a creepy teaser trailer.

