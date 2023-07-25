Extremely Unique 'Whale House' For Sale In California

The iconic Whale House, located at 999 Andante Road is officially for sale in Santa Barbara! According to Zillow Gone Wild, the uniquely-shaped structure was built in 1978 and was modeled after a whale. The front door of the home was designed to represent the whales mouth. The large, spacious courtyard represents the belly of the whale, and the grotto is supposed to be the whale's tail.

The whimsical stone interior is made up of three-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms and one half bath. The 2,606 square-foot property also features a guest house and a 75-foot lap pool. The Whale House is currently for sale for $3,250,000.