Extremely Unique 'Whale House' For Sale In California
By Logan DeLoye
July 25, 2023
The iconic Whale House, located at 999 Andante Road is officially for sale in Santa Barbara! According to Zillow Gone Wild, the uniquely-shaped structure was built in 1978 and was modeled after a whale. The front door of the home was designed to represent the whales mouth. The large, spacious courtyard represents the belly of the whale, and the grotto is supposed to be the whale's tail.
The whimsical stone interior is made up of three-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms and one half bath. The 2,606 square-foot property also features a guest house and a 75-foot lap pool. The Whale House is currently for sale for $3,250,000.
🐳🏡When you get a DM calling a home The Whale House you click and this delivered bc the home is actually shaped like a...Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Friday, July 21, 2023
Here's what Sotheby's International Realty had to say about the Whale House:
"The Whale House”, designed by Michael Carmichael, is a whimsical expression of artistry set amongst peaceful oak and sycamore trees and seasonal Mission Creek. The waving cedar shingled exterior gives the home a homogenous skin to blend in with the natural surroundings. An artistic home calls for a unique entrance. Step through the whale’s mouth and let the imaginative lifestyle begin. Three floors of creative genius encompass the head of the whale. Features include a spiraling stairwell open to the fresh outdoors, rock-covered elevator shaft, 270 Belgian leaded and stained glass windows to take in the tranquil 360 degree views, undulating walls of Venetian plaster and massive wood columns and beams."
For additional photos and information about the property visit sbwhalehouse.com.