Fan Who Impressed Drake With Luscious Bra Size Gets Playboy Offer
By Tony M. Centeno
July 25, 2023
The fan Drake was looking for during his recent "It's All A Blur Tour" stop in New York City has been found, and she's received plenty of attention ever since.
According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday morning, July 25, the woman who stunned Drizzy mid-performance by throwing her size 36G bra at him is in talks to work with Playboy. In a new interview, the fan Veronica Correia told the outlet about what happened in the hours that led up to the now-viral moment. She also revealed that Drake's reaction to her bra size inspired the adult magazine to reach out about a potential collaboration.
@veronicaaacorr401
ITS MEEEEE!!!! A lot of girls posting its them but this is not to get confused its me 😌 #drake36G #36G #itsallablurtour #barclayscenter #Brooklyn #Drake #aubreydrakegraham♬ original sound - Veronica Correia
It all started at Drake's final night at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn on Friday, July 21. Drake was in the middle of performing when Correia hurled her black bra at the "Rich Flex" rapper. He picked the bra up and brought it closer to his face. That's when he noticed the impressive size of the bra.
“Damn, 36G?” he said into the mic. “Locate this woman immediately!”
Correia didn't waste any time in posting her experience on TikTok. Since then, she said Drake reacted to one of her Instagram posts and she hadn't responded at the time of her interview with TMZ. In addition to notifications from Drizzy, the 21-year-old woman from Rhode Island also got a DM from Playboy about a potential opportunity to work together. Correia has never made adult content on a platform like PB or OnlyFans. However, now that the legendary outlet has accepted her application, she may consider it.
In the meantime, she does own a coffee shop called Café La La in RI. She's currently thinking about naming a drink after Aubrey. Watch her interview with TMZ below.