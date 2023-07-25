Fan Who Impressed Drake With Luscious Bra Size Gets Playboy Offer

It all started at Drake's final night at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn on Friday, July 21. Drake was in the middle of performing when Correia hurled her black bra at the "Rich Flex" rapper. He picked the bra up and brought it closer to his face. That's when he noticed the impressive size of the bra.



“Damn, 36G?” he said into the mic. “Locate this woman immediately!”



Correia didn't waste any time in posting her experience on TikTok. Since then, she said Drake reacted to one of her Instagram posts and she hadn't responded at the time of her interview with TMZ. In addition to notifications from Drizzy, the 21-year-old woman from Rhode Island also got a DM from Playboy about a potential opportunity to work together. Correia has never made adult content on a platform like PB or OnlyFans. However, now that the legendary outlet has accepted her application, she may consider it.



In the meantime, she does own a coffee shop called Café La La in RI. She's currently thinking about naming a drink after Aubrey. Watch her interview with TMZ below.

