Federal Judge Blocks Key Asylum Rule In Blow To Biden Administration

By Bill Galluccio

July 25, 2023

MEXICO-US-MIGRATION-ASYLUM-CAMP
Photo: GUILLERMO ARIAS / AFP / Getty Images

A federal judge has struck down a rule that limits who can apply for asylum at the border. Judge Jon Tigar called the rule "both substantively and procedurally invalid" and said that it violated Administrative Procedures Act.

"To justify limiting eligibility for asylum based on the expansion of other means of entry or protection is to consider factors Congress did not intend to affect such eligibility," Tigar wrote. "The Rule is therefore arbitrary and capricious."

Tigar granted a 14-day stay on his ruling to allow the Justice Department a chance to file an appeal.

"The Justice Department disagrees with the district court's ruling today in the East Bay case and intends to appeal the decision and to seek a stay pending appeal. We remain confident in our position that the Circumvention of Lawful Pathways rule is a lawful exercise of the broad authority granted by the immigration laws," a Justice Department spokesperson told CNN.

The Biden Administration has previously defended the rule, citing a decrease in illegal border crossings over the past few months. Data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection showed that Border Patrol agents arrested around 100,000 in June, the lowest number since February 2021.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.