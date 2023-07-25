Federal Judge Blocks Key Asylum Rule In Blow To Biden Administration

A federal judge has struck down a rule that limits who can apply for asylum at the border. Judge Jon Tigar called the rule "both substantively and procedurally invalid" and said that it violated Administrative Procedures Act.

"To justify limiting eligibility for asylum based on the expansion of other means of entry or protection is to consider factors Congress did not intend to affect such eligibility," Tigar wrote. "The Rule is therefore arbitrary and capricious."

Tigar granted a 14-day stay on his ruling to allow the Justice Department a chance to file an appeal.

"The Justice Department disagrees with the district court's ruling today in the East Bay case and intends to appeal the decision and to seek a stay pending appeal. We remain confident in our position that the Circumvention of Lawful Pathways rule is a lawful exercise of the broad authority granted by the immigration laws," a Justice Department spokesperson told CNN.

The Biden Administration has previously defended the rule, citing a decrease in illegal border crossings over the past few months. Data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection showed that Border Patrol agents arrested around 100,000 in June, the lowest number since February 2021.