Florida Suburb Ranked Among Best Small Cities To Live In America

The big city isn't for everyone. Some people can't tolerate the heavy commutes, higher cost of living, and other issues that come with those types of locations. Luckily, these high-profile destinations are surrounded by smaller cities, which may have just as many amenities and a more affordable cost of living.

If you're looking for a more intimate place to live, SmartAsset revealed America's "most livable" small cities for 2023. Researchers "analyzed data for 275 small cities. We compared these cities across various metrics related to dining and entertainment, healthcare, employment and poverty, and average commute times.”

According to the study, the highest-ranking Florida city is Weston! Located in Broward County, this Fort Lauderdale suburb ranked at No. 27. Niche also gave it high marks for weather, family-friendliness, public schools, and more.

While researchers didn't go into detail about any other Florida city, they did call out Poinciana for having the longest average commute (43.6 minutes) out of all the cities. Palm Coast ranked among the least livable cities, ranking at No. 271 out of 275.

Here are the Top 10 most livable small cities in America:

Redmond, Washington Sammamish, Washington Novi, Michigan Newtown, Massachusetts Arlington Heights, Illinois Palo Alto, California Kirkland, Washington Farmington Hills, Michigan Maple Grove, Minnesota Queen Creek, Arizona / Troy, Michigan (tie)

Check out the full study on smartasset.com.