Gas Prices See Highest Single-Day Spike In A Year

By Bill Galluccio

July 25, 2023

US-POLITICS-PETROL-INFLATION
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / Getty Images

The average price of gasoline in the United States surged by four cents on Tuesday (July 25), according to the American Automobile Association's fuel price tracker.

The average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline rose from $3.596 to $3.636. It is the largest daily increase since June 7, 2022, according to CNN.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said that gas prices could rise an additional five to ten cents this week.

"If you're a motorist with a tank on "E," you probably would be wise to fill up sooner rather than later. The national average price of gasoline could rise 5-10c/gal this week with increases of 10-25c/gal in some states," De Hann explained.

De Haan told Fox Business that the price of oil has been steadily increasing and has reached the highest levels since April.

"With extreme heat also leading to some refinery outages, and with July gasoline inventories at their lowest level since 2015, we're primed to see the cost increases showing up in force this week across the country," he said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.