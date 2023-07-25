House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Threatens To Impeach President Joe Biden
By Jason Hall
July 25, 2023
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) teased a potential impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden by House Republicans during an appearance on FOX News Monday (July 24) night.
“We’ve only followed where the information has taken us. But Hannity, this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed,” McCarthy told host Sean Hannity.
The threat comes amid a series of congressional investigations launched by the Republican-led House focused on the president, his administration and relatives, specifically the president's son, Hunter. House Republicans demanded U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed during former President Donald Trump's administration, answer questions regarding allegations made by two IRS whistleblowers who claimed that a tax investigation during the Hunter Biden criminal probe included political interference, which both Weiss and Attorney General Merrick Garland have publicly denied.
“Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what the @HouseGOP wants to prioritize. Their eagerness to go after @POTUS regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams tweeted Monday night in response to McCarthy's threat.
Last month, Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal tax charges, as well as enter a pretrial diversion agreement to firearm charges, according to a court filing obtained by CNBC. Biden, 53, faces two misdemeanor charges of failure to file tax payments when due and one charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is a user or addict of illegal drugs, the filing states.
A pretrial diversion deal typically calls for a criminal charge to be dismissed if a defendant complies with conditions of the agreement prior to the time of trial, according to CNBC. Biden, whose past struggles with substance abuse have been publicly documented, paid federal income taxes in 2022 that he owed from 2017 and 2018.
Biden's criminal defense attorney, Chris Clark, issued a statement to CNBC in relation to the plea.
“With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved,” Clark said. “Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement,” Clark said.
“A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government,” he said. “I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”
Weiss reportedly recommended that a judge sentence Biden to probation for the tax charges, two sources familiar with the situation told CNBC.