House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Threatens To Impeach President Joe Biden

Last month, Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal tax charges, as well as enter a pretrial diversion agreement to firearm charges, according to a court filing obtained by CNBC. Biden, 53, faces two misdemeanor charges of failure to file tax payments when due and one charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is a user or addict of illegal drugs, the filing states.

A pretrial diversion deal typically calls for a criminal charge to be dismissed if a defendant complies with conditions of the agreement prior to the time of trial, according to CNBC. Biden, whose past struggles with substance abuse have been publicly documented, paid federal income taxes in 2022 that he owed from 2017 and 2018.

Biden's criminal defense attorney, Chris Clark, issued a statement to CNBC in relation to the plea.

“With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved,” Clark said. “Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement,” Clark said.

“A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government,” he said. “I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

Weiss reportedly recommended that a judge sentence Biden to probation for the tax charges, two sources familiar with the situation told CNBC.