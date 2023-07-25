49ers Give Major Update On Brock Purdy's Status

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been "cleared without restriction" and is ready to participate in training camp, general manager John Lynch on Tuesday (July 25) via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Purdy "underwent successful surgery" on his injured throwing arm elbow and is expected "to start a throwing progression program in three months," the team announced on its official website in March.