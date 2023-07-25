Offset Channels James Brown While Discussing Cardi B Drama & New Music
By Tony M. Centeno
July 25, 2023
Offset is teasing new music in the most hilarious way.
On Monday, July 24, the Georgia native announced his new single in a comical video in which he channels his inner James Brown. 'Set recruited actress Jamie Lee Curtis to help him recreate James Brown's infamous 1988 interview with CNN. In the brief clip, Curtis begins the faux interview by asking about the reported drama between him and his wife Cardi B. He dodged the question the same way Brown did while he was dressed like the legendary artist. Later on in the clip, Offset announced the release date for his new single.
"Let’s talk about some music! FRIDAY!" he wrote
The hilarious clip arrived less than 24 hours after he hit the stage at Rolling Loud Miami. During his set at the Sprite Stage, Offset surprised the crowd by bringing out Moneybagg Yo and his wife Cardi B. The couple performed their collaborative hits "Clout" and "Motorsport." He also paid homage to the late TakeOff.
Offset's new single is set to drop nearly a year after he delivered his previous tracks "54321" produced by Baby Keem and "Code" featuring 'Bagg. After taking some time off to mourn TakeOff's death last year, it seems like he's ready to move forward with the rollout for his long-awaited second solo album.
Look out for Offset's new song dropping on Friday, July 28.