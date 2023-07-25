Offset Channels James Brown While Discussing Cardi B Drama & New Music

"Let’s talk about some music! FRIDAY!" he wrote



The hilarious clip arrived less than 24 hours after he hit the stage at Rolling Loud Miami. During his set at the Sprite Stage, Offset surprised the crowd by bringing out Moneybagg Yo and his wife Cardi B. The couple performed their collaborative hits "Clout" and "Motorsport." He also paid homage to the late TakeOff.



Offset's new single is set to drop nearly a year after he delivered his previous tracks "54321" produced by Baby Keem and "Code" featuring 'Bagg. After taking some time off to mourn TakeOff's death last year, it seems like he's ready to move forward with the rollout for his long-awaited second solo album.



Look out for Offset's new song dropping on Friday, July 28.