Pennsylvania City Named Among The Most Sleep Deprived In The US

By Logan DeLoye

July 25, 2023

Is it home time yet?
Photo: E+

Sleep.

We all need it, but some get it more than others. Stress, noise, screen time, air pollution, physical activity, and work life balance are just a few of the many reasons why people have trouble falling and staying asleep each night. According to Healthline, there are 10 cities across the country where residents are the most sleep deprived. Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute sleep medicine physician Dr. Michael Gallo described a few lifestyle factors that directly impact sleep.

“[Where] you live can impact your sleep for the worse or better if you let it. If someone lives in a busy city with more distractions, there are more temptations to delay your bedtime. However, if you suppress these temptations, then I think your sleep will be unchanged if your bedroom environment is cool, dark, and quiet."

Philadelphia ranked first on a list of the 10 worst cities for sleep in the United States. Following closely behind Philadelphia is Miami, Detroit, New York, Memphis, Chicago, Washington, Boston, Long Beach, and Fresno. On the other side of things Austin, Raleigh, Fort Worth, San Diego, Colorado Springs, Albuquerque, Tulsa, Omaha, San Jose, and Tucson were ranked as the best cities in the nation for sleep health.

For more information regarding the best and worst cities for sleep health across the country visit healthline.com.

