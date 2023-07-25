Person Dropping Off Child At Daycare Finds Two Dead Bodies Inside The House

Authorities in Kansas are investigating two dead bodies in a home in Wichita that was being used at a daycare center. The bodies of a 58-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were discovered on Tuesday (July 25) morning when a person went to drop off their child at the home.

Police said that the person was surprised to find the front door locked because it is always open.

"They were unable to make entry on the door, which is normally left open," Wichita Police Department spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said. "They looked inside and saw two victims slumped over. They made calls to family members of the victims who then called 911."

Paramedics arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not identify the victims or provide details about their relationship. Investigators said it is too early in the investigation to know if they were killed or died from natural causes. They are awaiting the results of the autopsy reports to determine their cause of death.