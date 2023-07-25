Popular National Park Named Colorado's Best Family Travel Destination

There's nothing like spending quality time with family like a nice, relaxing vacation. These trips can manifest as resort stays, all-day visits to theme parks, or outdoor excursions. If there are children coming along, it also helps to make sure there are accommodating amenities and engaging activities at these destinations.

If you're planning a family vacation, Reader's Digest has the list for you. Writers rounded up the best family travel destination in every state. The website says, “From Disneyland to Yellowstone to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, here are the best tourist attractions for families in each state.”

Great Sand Dunes National Park was named Colorado's top vacation destination for families! Here's why it was chosen:

"You won’t soon forget a visit to the lunar landscape of the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado. This expanse of rolling, soft sand dunes is perfect for—believe it or not—sledding! Kids will love sliding down the dunes and building sandcastles on the banks of Medano Creek, and you’ll love the natural beauty (and the great photo opps)."