Raven-Symoné has revealed that she has some psychic abilities! While she may not have straight-up visions of the future like her character in the hit Disney Channel show That's So Raven, the actress recently discussed how she believes in having special mental abilities.

During an episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, the former Disney star and her wife Miranda Maday, sat down with another Disney album, Keke Palmer, and the two ended up discussing ghosts and the spiritual realm. "I believe in psychics, puns f—ing intended," she joked, referring to her character Raven Baxter. "I truly believe. I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly. I can walk into a room and it's reading energy and energy in the psychic plane because it's not on a physical, material plane."

Raven went on to add that she sometimes has rather intense bouts of déjà vu that feel like her old character's fictional visions. "I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I'm like, 'Yo, this is weird.' There will be a time when I'm walking and I'll trip over nothing."

That's So Raven aired on the Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007 with a total of four seasons and 100 episodes. In 2017, Symoné and several of the show's stars reprised their roles for a reboot called Raven's Home, which is currently airing its sixth season.