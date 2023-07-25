Ron DeSantis Involved In Car Accident While Driving To Fundraiser

By Bill Galluccio

July 25, 2023

Republican Presidential Candidates Speak At The CUFI Washington Summit
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident while driving to a fundraiser in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Tuesday (July 25) morning.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured," his press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said in a statement. "We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."

The statement did not provide any additional details. 

DeSantis, who is polling at a distance second to Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary, had several fundraising events scheduled for Tuesday in Chattanooga, Knoxville, and the Nashville area.

The events come as his campaign is planning a "reset" after a disappointing start since he announced his candidacy in May. During a meeting with campaign contributors and bundlers on Sunday, top officials in DeSantis'presidential campaign acknowledged they have spent too much money over the past two months. They promised to run a leaner, "insurgent" campaign as they try to gain ground on Trump in the polls ahead of the first Republican primary debate on August 23 in Milwaukee.

