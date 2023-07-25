Swae Lee & Bryson Tiller Celebrate New App At Rolling Loud After Party
By Tony M. Centeno
July 25, 2023
Swae Lee and Bryson Tiller shut down the stage during an exclusive Rolling Loud after party.
On Friday, July 21, the Rae Sremmurd rapper and the Grammy-nominated singer flocked to Oasis Wynwood for a free concert following the first two nights of Rolling Loud in Miami. Swae pulled up with his brother Jxmmi after their set at the Sprite Stage on Friday and Tiller arrived on Saturday, which is the night before his closing set. Presented by 1AM Vibes' Yes Julz and the brand-new CheckN app, fans were able gain access to the party and sounds by Jae Murphy by downloading the app.
Fans were also able to get VIP express access by "checking in" with the app's partners like Miami Pro League and remix Footwear. CheckN was made to find out where all of your friends are hanging out at. Users can "check in" to any venue or event by posting videos of their experiences there. The social utility app, which has been described as "Waze for people," is set to launch in a few weeks.
Rae Sremmurd just released their latest their fourth studio album Sremm4Life. During their time at Rolling Loud, Swae and Jxmmi performed new songs off the project as well as their fan favorites. Meanwhile, Bryson Tiller had a stand-out moment during his set. He brought seasoned singer Mario and performed his hit "Let Me Love You."
Check out more scenes from the two-night block party featuring Rae Sremmurd and Bryson Tiller here.