Swae Lee & Bryson Tiller Celebrate New App At Rolling Loud After Party

Fans were also able to get VIP express access by "checking in" with the app's partners like Miami Pro League and remix Footwear. CheckN was made to find out where all of your friends are hanging out at. Users can "check in" to any venue or event by posting videos of their experiences there. The social utility app, which has been described as "Waze for people," is set to launch in a few weeks.



Rae Sremmurd just released their latest their fourth studio album Sremm4Life. During their time at Rolling Loud, Swae and Jxmmi performed new songs off the project as well as their fan favorites. Meanwhile, Bryson Tiller had a stand-out moment during his set. He brought seasoned singer Mario and performed his hit "Let Me Love You."



Check out more scenes from the two-night block party featuring Rae Sremmurd and Bryson Tiller here.