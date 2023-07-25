You've read about the most expensive place to live in Missouri, but have you ever wondered where the best place to live is? Thanks to a new report, you'll finally have your answer.

Using Niche's 2023 rankings, Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the U.S., releasing a list of the top spot in each state to call home. According to the site:

"Many cities on the list are suburbs experiencing growth thanks to rapid improvements in their metropolitan areas, whether it's the creation of new rail systems or a megacorporation moving in. Other entries include planned communities or older cities that have been revamped with grassroots efforts focusing on greener ways of living, drawing in new businesses, or increased devotion to the arts.

So which city in Missouri was named the best place to live in the state?

Clayton

This small town outside of St. Louis has a population of 16,905 and ranks No. 60 nationally as one of the best places to live in America. Here's what Stacker had to say:

"Despite its modest size of two and a half square miles, Clayton manages to pack in plenty of attractions. The city is home to 11 parks, including Hanley Park, which is home to the oldest structure in the city — the Historic Hanely House."

Check out the full list at Stacker to see more of the best places to live in the country.