Tori Kelly's husband André Murillo is channeling his feelings about his wife's reported hospitalization through music.

Following news of Kelly's reported hospitalization, Murillo took to his Instagram Stories to sing a bit of his wife's verse on Justin Bieber's "Where Do I Fit In," per People. Murillo seems to be dealing with his fearful emotions, singing some lyrics about feeling lonely as he deals with his wife's hospitalization. The couple has been married since 2018.

"When I'm all along and fear is all I see/ Sitting' in the silence with these insecurities/ And then you remind me, you're holdin' me tight/ And you love me completely, you're always by my side," he sang.

TMZ first reported that Kelly collapsed while at dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday (July 23). After her heart started beating quickly, she passed out and was out "for a while." The friends she was dining with drove her to Cedars-Sinai rather than have an ambulance take her to a hospital downtown.

As of the outlet's report on Monday, Kelly was hospitalized in the ICU and was in and out of consciousness. Doctors reportedly discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs and were trying to determine if there were any around her heart in what sources claim is a "really serious" situation.