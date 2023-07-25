Update On Vikings' Danielle Hunter Amid Reported Uncertainty

Minnesota Vikings pass-rusher Danielle Hunter reported to the team's training camp session in Eagan, Minnesota, on Tuesday (July 25) amid uncertainty regarding his future with the franchise, ESPN's Kevin Seifer reports.

Hunter, 28, was reportedly not a full participant as he'd already skipped the Vikings' offseason practices, including mandatory minicamp, but decided not to old holdout amid an ongoing contract dispute. The three-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of his contract and set to make $5.5 million in 2023, which is significantly below market value for NFL pass rushers.

"It's great to see a great player like that," said general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah via ESPN. "Great Viking -- really excited. So I just want to make sure I say that, and that's where I'm at right now."

Hunter and the Vikings agreed to a renegotiation last offseason, which moved part of his future compensation up to 2022 and resulted in a base salary of $4.9 million in 2023, which includes up to $500,000 in potential weekly roster bonuses. The 28-year-old will be subjected to a $16,459 fine for missing his first day of mandatory minicamp and a $32,920 fine for his second absence.

Hunter was selected to his third Pro Bowl in 2023, recording double-digit sack totals for the fourth time, as well as 65 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss. The former LSU standout has spent his entire career with the Vikings since being selected at No. 88 overall in the third-round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Vikings have already lost several veteran starters this offseason, having released running back Dalvin Cook, wide receiver Adam Thielen and linebacker Eric Kendricks, as well as granting linebacker Za'Darius Smith's trade request one year after signing him as a free agent.