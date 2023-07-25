UPS Reaches Agreement With Teamsters Union To Avert A Costly Strike

By Bill Galluccio

July 25, 2023

UPS Reports Quarterly Earning That Missed Investor Expectations
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News / Getty Images

UPS and the Teamsters have reached an agreement on a five-year contract, averting a potentially devastating strike next week. The new deal includes major pay increases for full-time and part-time employees, eliminates the two-tier system of pay, and requires the company to install air conditioning in all of its trucks.

"Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees, and to UPS and our customers," said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer, in a statement. "This agreement continues to reward UPS's full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong."

If a deal had not been reached by July 31, 340,000 employees were ready to walk off the job. Experts estimated that a 10-day work stoppage could have cost the economy over $7 billion.

Union members still have to vote on the contract. Voting will begin on August 3 and conclude on August 22.

"We demanded the best contract in the history of UPS, and we got it," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien in a statement. "This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers."

