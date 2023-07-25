Wiz Khalifa's Security Stops Home Invasion While He Was On Stage

"3 n***as wit Pooh shiesty masks tried to run in my crib while i was on stage," Wiz tweeted on Monday.



The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident. They said the three intruders got onto the property through a side gate around 6:38 p.m. Wiz's security guards immediately acted by sprinting towards the robbers, which caused them to rethink their decision. Police pulled up to the scene, but the three men had already fled the property before they got there. A burglary report was filed and an investigation has been launched.



This isn't the first time thieves have attempted to invade Wiz's home. Back in 2018, robbers successfully broke into his L.A. home. At the time, someone from the rapper's team was staying in the home and went downstairs after he heard the commotion. The criminals dipped out, but luckily they didn't take off with any valuables.

