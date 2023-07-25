Wiz Khalifa's Security Stops Home Invasion While He Was On Stage
By Tony M. Centeno
July 25, 2023
Wiz Khalifa is praising the effort of his security team for shutting down a robbery in progress at his home.
On Monday, July 24, the Pittsburgh native took to social media and revealed that robbers tried to break into his home in Los Angeles. According to a report from TMZ, the attempted home invasion happened on Sunday night. The thieves arrived to the property and thought they could break in while Wiz was performing in Michigan during his "High School Reunion Tour" stop with Snoop Dogg and friends. However, the See Ya artist's security team were able to catch them in the act.
"3 n***as wit Pooh shiesty masks tried to run in my crib while i was on stage," Wiz tweeted on Monday.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident. They said the three intruders got onto the property through a side gate around 6:38 p.m. Wiz's security guards immediately acted by sprinting towards the robbers, which caused them to rethink their decision. Police pulled up to the scene, but the three men had already fled the property before they got there. A burglary report was filed and an investigation has been launched.
This isn't the first time thieves have attempted to invade Wiz's home. Back in 2018, robbers successfully broke into his L.A. home. At the time, someone from the rapper's team was staying in the home and went downstairs after he heard the commotion. The criminals dipped out, but luckily they didn't take off with any valuables.