ZAYN 'Fangirl' Manifested Being His Love Interest In New Music Video

You've probably already watched the music video for ZAYN's comeback single "Love Like This," but did you know that his very cool-looking love interest used to be a superfan? Less than a week after the song and video premiered last Friday, July 21st, the singer's costar, Grace Dumdaw, took to social media to reveal that she manifested meeting her favorite One Direction member back when she was 15 years old.

"Pov: You went from being a deranged fan girl at age 15...." she wrote before showing screenshots of old tweets she posted back in 2014. "Our mere mortal eyes are unworthy of seeing the true glistening beauty of Zayn Malik," a young Dumdaw tweeted. Other tweets included, "I WANT ZAYN MALIK TO SING ME INTO OBLIVION," "If I ever meet someone as beautiful as Zayn Malik I'd just break down crying," and one with common Stan Twitter hyperbolic language that read, "I would kill my family to touch Zayn Malik."

