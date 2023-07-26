2 Florida Restaurants Serve Some Of America's Best Chicken Wings
By Zuri Anderson
July 26, 2023
Chicken wings used to be one of the most undesirable parts of the tasty bird. Now, they're one of the most popular pieces you can enjoy. Millions of Americans flock to restaurants, bars, and other establishments to devour different kinds of wings, leaving them with sticky fingers and satisfied stomachs.
If you like chowing down on some chicken, TastingTable revealed the best chicken wings you can try in America. The list featured 30 eateries and restaurants, from taverns and bars to neighborhood joints and local chains.
Two restaurants in Florida got the spotlight, as well. The first one was Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill! With many locations across South Florida, writers say their medium wings are to die for. Here's why:
"Although you can get wings hot, medium, BBQ, or mild, it's the medium wings that really make us stand up and pay attention. These wings are juicy perfection with a subtle balance of spice and a fantastic sauce consistency. Dip them in bleu cheese for the ultimate contrast of spicy wing and cool creamy decadence."
Then there's House of Wings in Miami, whose spicy ranch wings strike a perfect balance of flavors:
"The spicy ranch wings are a highlight thanks to the brilliant balance of the cool dressing with House of Wings' signature spice blend. One of the other reasons why these wings are so exceptional is because they proudly feature ranch, not bleu cheese, as their base. It's a fun twist on a classic, and House of Wings does it exceptionally well. Pair your spicy ranch wings with some yellow rice or freshly-seasoned french fries for a complete meal."
If you're still hungry for more recommendations, check out the full list on tastingtable.com.