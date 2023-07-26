2 Florida Restaurants Serve Some Of America's Best Chicken Wings

Chicken wings used to be one of the most undesirable parts of the tasty bird. Now, they're one of the most popular pieces you can enjoy. Millions of Americans flock to restaurants, bars, and other establishments to devour different kinds of wings, leaving them with sticky fingers and satisfied stomachs.

If you like chowing down on some chicken, TastingTable revealed the best chicken wings you can try in America. The list featured 30 eateries and restaurants, from taverns and bars to neighborhood joints and local chains.

Two restaurants in Florida got the spotlight, as well. The first one was Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill! With many locations across South Florida, writers say their medium wings are to die for. Here's why:

"Although you can get wings hot, medium, BBQ, or mild, it's the medium wings that really make us stand up and pay attention. These wings are juicy perfection with a subtle balance of spice and a fantastic sauce consistency. Dip them in bleu cheese for the ultimate contrast of spicy wing and cool creamy decadence."