Blake Lively Climbs Into Museum Display To Fix Her 2022 Met Gala Dress

In the following post, Lively reflected on seeing the pieces she wore to the prestigious fashion event in a musem. "This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace," she wrote. "I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. to see it memorialized like this... just. Wow. Something I'll never forget."

Earlier this year, Lively gave birth to her fourth child with her husband Ryan Reynolds. On Super Bowl Sunday (February 12th) the actress revealed that she had given birth to her baby prior to the game and took to Instagram to share several photos of her with her husband and his mother, Tammy Reynolds. Fans immediately noticed that her baby bump was missing and she joked that she'd been "busy" in the caption.

Blake broke the news of her pregnancy in September 2022 when she surprised attendees at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York with a baby bump. According to TMZ, event employees only let a few photographers take shots of Lively telling them beforehand that it would be a "sensitive shoot" and they would find out why when she walked down the red carpet.