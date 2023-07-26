Colorado Restaurant Serves Some Of America's Best Chicken Wings

Chicken wings used to be one of the most undesirable parts of the tasty bird. Now, they're one of the most popular pieces you can enjoy. Millions of Americans flock to restaurants, bars, and other establishments to devour different kinds of wings, leaving them with sticky fingers and satisfied stomachs.

If you like chowing down on some chicken, TastingTable revealed the best chicken wings you can try in America. The list featured 30 eateries and restaurants, from taverns and bars to neighborhood joints and local chains.

One Colorado restaurant got the spotlight, as well: Ace Eat Serve! This place's Tiger wings, one of their signature menu items, has great flavor profiles that keep people coming back for more. Writers explained further what makes Tiger wings so delicious:

"It's no secret that citrus and chili work beautifully together, especially on wings, but Ace Eat Serve puts its own spin on the classic combo. Tiger Sauce, the secret weapon for creating the perfect wing, is a hot and bright blend of chilis, lemongrass, and salt. With sweet and fiery notes, these wings strike the perfect balance. They're also unusual without being too unfamiliar to fans of classic wing flavors. You'll get the notes of citrus and heat but in a refreshing and interesting way. And if spicy isn't your thing, good news: Tiger wings are rated at the bottom of Ace Eat Serve's heat scale."