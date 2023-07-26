Drake Opens His NYC Show With Heartwarming Tribute To His Mom

Drake continued by explaining how his mother inspired his show at the Garden. He recalled several memories of him "causing her trouble, spending her money [and] getting kicked out the school play." The "Rich Flex" rapper also told them about a time when she really embarrassed him in fronts of his friends, and why that memory is important to him.



"My head director of music, my piano player, he said to me tonight, he was like 'I don't know if you remember in 2008 when you went to New York and everybody said your music was wack, right?'" Drizzy told the crowd. "He was like 'You came home and you called up me and Boi-1da to your house. You had just done Comeback Season and you were like 'Imma try one more try and if doesn't work then I'll probably just stick to acting.'"



"Your mom came downstairs and she was like 'group hug, group hug' and I was mad as f**k like embarrassed," he continued. "You know how your mom comes downstairs and embarrasses you. But the point is she was always there for me just like each and every one of you are always there for me and I'm not here without y'all."



Watch Drake honor his mom before he began his show at MSG below.