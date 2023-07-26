Drake Opens His NYC Show With Heartwarming Tribute To His Mom
By Tony M. Centeno
July 26, 2023
Drake pulled at all of his fans' heartstrings as he paid tribute to his mom in New York.
During his second night at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, July 25, Drake switched things up during his opening performance of "Look What You Done" at his "It's All A Blur Tour." Instead of rapping the song to his lookalike, the OVO Sound founder had his mother Sandi Graham sitting by his side on stage. She looked so proud as her son rapped the song off his Take Care album to her. After they hugged and embraced each other, Mrs. Graham looked teary-eyed as she reached out to hold his hand.
Drake continued by explaining how his mother inspired his show at the Garden. He recalled several memories of him "causing her trouble, spending her money [and] getting kicked out the school play." The "Rich Flex" rapper also told them about a time when she really embarrassed him in fronts of his friends, and why that memory is important to him.
"My head director of music, my piano player, he said to me tonight, he was like 'I don't know if you remember in 2008 when you went to New York and everybody said your music was wack, right?'" Drizzy told the crowd. "He was like 'You came home and you called up me and Boi-1da to your house. You had just done Comeback Season and you were like 'Imma try one more try and if doesn't work then I'll probably just stick to acting.'"
"Your mom came downstairs and she was like 'group hug, group hug' and I was mad as f**k like embarrassed," he continued. "You know how your mom comes downstairs and embarrasses you. But the point is she was always there for me just like each and every one of you are always there for me and I'm not here without y'all."
Watch Drake honor his mom before he began his show at MSG below.