Father Charged After Being Found In Hot Car In Desert With 2 Children

A Nevada father is facing multiple charges after police found him in a hot car with his two children in the desert as temperatures soared well above 100 degrees.

Brian Laugeson, 59, and his two children, ages three and four, were reported missing on Monday (July 24) by a friend, who told police they never showed up for church on Sunday. Laugeson's estranged wife said that she was unable to contact him after he failed to return from his weekend visit with his two kids.

On Monday, officers pinged Laugeson's cell phone and located his car parked in the desert outside of Henderson, which is about 15 miles from Las Vegas. When they arrived at the location, they found Laugeson and his two kids "going in and out of consciousness." The two kids were naked and rushed to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Officials said there was evidence at the scene that Laugeson had used illegal narcotics. He was also taken to hospital, where he is still unconscious.

Laugeson was charged in absentia with two counts of child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily harm.