Florida Woman Accused Of DUI Eats Hamburger During Traffic Stop

A Florida woman accused of drunk driving casually ate a hamburger as a police officer questioned her, WOFL reports. A Clermont police officer pulled over Valerie Wolford after she failed to stop properly at a red light around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday (July 25), according to Lake County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest affidavit said Wolford kept driving down US-27 a short distance despite the flashing police lights behind her. Once she finally stopped for the cop, she immediately apologized to him before he could say anything, authorities claim. When the officer told her what she did at the red light, she reportedly apologized again.

Wolford revealed she had just come from McDonald's and the officer noticed the smell of alcohol coming from inside her vehicle, according to the affidavit. The officer also reported a hamburger sitting in the front seat, which Wolford took a bite out of during the traffic stop.

The driver eventually confessed to drinking two vodka sodas at a local bar before heading to the fast food restaurant. Officials allege she had glossy eyes, a flushed face, and delayed responses as the officer questioned her. After she performed a sobriety test, the cop determined she was driving under the influence.

She later agreed to take a breathalyzer test, too, and her results showed double the legal limit, according to the affidavit.

Wolford was booked into the Lake County Jail on a DUI charge, according to online jail records. She was released on a $1,000 bond. She's due in court on August 9.