Georgia Eatery Named The Best Drive-In Restaurant In The State

Drive-in restaurants are an American pastime that harkens back to a time when you could drive up to a stall with your friends to order tasty burgers, milkshakes and malts, delivered right to you by a carhop. While maybe not as prevalent today as sit-down restaurants, there are plenty of drive-ins still around slinging out delicious food to a modern crowd.

Mashed searched for the best drive-in restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"From the first pig stand in Dallas to iconic brand names like Sonic, drive-restaurants started a trajectory that not only propelled small-town restaurants toward serving a new customer base but also changed how travelers experienced different cities and states."

So what is the best drive-in restaurant in Georgia?

The Varsity

It makes sense that the best drive-in restaurant in Georgia has been around for nearly a century and also happens to the biggest in the world. The Varsity is a massive eatery that serves classic fare like burgers, hot dogs and shakes to thousands of people each day and was named one of the best old-fashioned diners in the country. The restaurant has a 4.1 rating on Google with more than 20,500 reviews.

The Varsity is located at 61 North Avenue NW in Atlanta.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Designated on two entire city blocks in Atlanta, The Varsity has existed for over 90 years and has earned the name of the world's biggest drive-in. Originally beginning as a hangout spot for Georgia Tech students, the original hot dog shop has since evolved and upgraded to more than just a simple drive-in. The restaurant serves on average 15,000 people a day and can hold up to 600 cars for carhops to service its casual American dining menu."

Check out the full list at Mashed to see more of the best drive-in restaurants in the country.