Hulk Hogan Announces Engagement To Younger Woman At Her Friend's Wedding

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan announced his engagement to girlfriend Sky Daily during her best friend's wedding over the weekend, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hogan, 69, whose real name is Terry Bollea, said he met Daily, 45, a yoga instructor, last year when he sent a drink over to a group of women she was with and asked "who's the blonde?" when approached by a friend who thanked him.

“So I spotted Sky, and we sat down, we talked,” Hogan said during his speech, adding that he’d tried to remain casual and planned to go home alone to do laundry or something else mundane. “And then when I got in my car, there was just bang, bang, bang, bang on the window. It scared the hell out of me, so I put the window down.”

Hogan then said the bride, Sabrina Nova, who was marrying actor Corin Nemec, came over to his car and "stuck her head in" to urge him to call up Daily, who she told him was "a nice girl."

“It made me think twice about just ghosting and going home and never calling,” Hogan said. After the bride said “I do” this weekend, she handed her bouquet to Daily. “That makes her next,” Hogan said. “I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother.”

Hogan later confirmed his engagement to TMZ Sports on Tuesday (July 25), revealing he'd asked Daily to marry him one week prior and said he was very nervous about proposing. The 69-year-old was previously married to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021 and his first wife, Linda Hogan, from 1983 to 2009.