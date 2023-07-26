Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast In The Entire State

Breakfast is often considered the most important meal of the day. Wether you prefer to start your morning with a hot cup of coffee alongside pancakes, bacon, eggs, and sausage, or a sweet bowl of yogurt, granola, fruit, and honey with tea; there is one restaurant in each state known for serving up the best breakfast around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best place to eat breakfast in Illinois is at M. Henry located in Chicago. This one-of-a-kind restaurant serves amazing omelets, crepes, and more!

Here's what Mashed has to say about the best place to eat breakfast in Illinois:

"M. Henry is the top dog when you're scouring Illinois for the best breakfast restaurant. This breakfast spot prides itself on using only the finest ingredients — and that dedication has resulted in exquisite marks from loyal patrons. Popular breakfast dishes include the Latina Omeletta with black beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, cilantro, and onions and the Fresh Fruit Crepe with its peaches, cherries, and almond slices. M. Henry is always loud and busy, but the scrumptious food makes it all worth it."

For a continued list of the best places to eat breakfast across the country visit mashed.com.