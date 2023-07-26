JAY-Z's 'Book Of HOV' Exhibit At Brooklyn Library Has Been Extended
By Tony M. Centeno
July 26, 2023
JAY-Z's "Book of HOV" exhibit in Brooklyn is sticking around for a little bit longer than expected.
The Brooklyn Public Library recently announced that its interactive exhibit dedicated to the life and times of the multifaceted rapper has been extended until October. In a statement posted to social media on Friday, July 21, the library's team confirmed the exhibit will run for another three months, however, they didn't provide an exact end date.
“We’re thrilled to share #TheBookOfHOV exhibit will run until October," the statement said. "Stop by any time this summer to see this free exhibit, or plan your visit for the fall."
The surprise exhibit details JAY-Z's career from his debut album to his current endeavors. Every inch is covered with artifacts from every era of his career. It comes with an interactive audio tour narrated by Angie Martinez that guides guests through his iconic discography, which is available online for all to see. The exhibit even has an exact replica of Baseline Studios where Hov recorded classic albums like The Blueprint. It was initially supposed to last for a month with the final day landing on the weekend of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.
Hov himself was shocked by the exhibit. He got to tour the massive installations and collection of memorabilia during a special event on the night before the doors opened to the public. The event featured music from a live band orchestrated by Young Guru who played hits like “Roc Boys” and “Where I'm From." A slew of celebrities like Rakim, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and more also pulled up to experience the exhibit.