JAY-Z's 'Book Of HOV' Exhibit At Brooklyn Library Has Been Extended

The surprise exhibit details JAY-Z's career from his debut album to his current endeavors. Every inch is covered with artifacts from every era of his career. It comes with an interactive audio tour narrated by Angie Martinez that guides guests through his iconic discography, which is available online for all to see. The exhibit even has an exact replica of Baseline Studios where Hov recorded classic albums like The Blueprint. It was initially supposed to last for a month with the final day landing on the weekend of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.



Hov himself was shocked by the exhibit. He got to tour the massive installations and collection of memorabilia during a special event on the night before the doors opened to the public. The event featured music from a live band orchestrated by Young Guru who played hits like “Roc Boys” and “Where I'm From." A slew of celebrities like Rakim, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and more also pulled up to experience the exhibit.