Jennifer Lopez Dances On Table To Celebrate 54th Birthday

Earlier this month, Lopez shared a special edition of her newsletter On The JLo to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck. "One Year Since Our Midnight Trip To Vegas," the newsletter's subject line read, referring to the date that JLo and Ben said "I Do" in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas last summer. In a short video, Lopez sits on her couch makeup-free and lip-syncs to audio of the new song. "Then you whispered in my ear/ Said let’s get out of here/ We can disappear tonight/ What about a/ Midnight trip to Vegas/ Just me and you baby/ Throw the kids in the back/ Of the pink Cadillac/ And us in the bathroom changing," she lip-synced before playfully shushing the viewer by putting her finger up to her lips.

The song will be included on her forthcoming album This Is Me... Now. The album, a sequel to her third studio album This Is Me... Then which dropped back in 2002, is expected to be released sometime this year. In November 2022, Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of her 2002 album by announcing the release of the follow-up album.