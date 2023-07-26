Kansas' Joseph Krause Charged In Bomb Threat That Led To Stadium Evacuation

Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Joe Krause faces potential prison time in relation to an alleged bomb threat incident that led to the evacuation of the football team's facilities, which included David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Anderson Family Football Complex, and Beatty Family Pavilion on Monday (July 24).

Krause, a redshirt sophomore, was arrested for a "severity level 5 person felony" of aggravated criminal threat and faces a range of "a minimum of 31 months (two years and seven months) to a maximum of 136 months (11 years and four months) in prison and/or a fine of up to $300,000 and 24 months of post-release supervision in relation to the incident, according to a criminal complaint filed by an assistant district attorney obtained by the Kansas City Star on Wednesday (July 26).

University of Kansas Police Department interim deputy chief Damon Tucker confirmed that a bomb threat was made on Monday and that a “subject was identified and arrested for making the threats,” the Kansas City Star reports. Krause was reportedly booked at 4:35 p.m. local time that same day.

The Anderson Family Football Complex, Beatty Family Pavilion and Kansas Memorial Stadium were each given the "all-clear" by local authorities just after 8:00 p.m. on Monday, according to Tucker. Krause appeared in court on Tuesday (July 25) and said he hadn't yet retained an attorney, but planned to do so within the next 48 hours of his initial appearance.

A judge set Krause's bond at $10,000 after the state had previously requested for it to be set at $30,000 and prohibit contact with non-enforcement witnesses. Krause is scheduled to appear in court again on August 2.