Lola Brooke, Coco Jones & Kaliii To Perform At Angie Martinez's Summer BBQ

"I was at Essence Fest and I had people asking me in New Orleans about if in fact that I would be having this year an Angie Martinez Annual Summer BBQ," she continued. "The streets have been asking. The word is it is absolutely going down!"



Angie Martinez's annual event is a signature summer event in New York City and has drawn out numerous top-notch artists in the past. Last year, Fivio Foreign, Rowdy Rebel, B-Lovee and GloRilla shut down the stage at the Coney Art Walls. Prior to that, artists like French Montana, Capella Grey, J.I., DreamDoll and others performed with celebrities like Mary J. Blige and Joe Budden in attendance.



Tickets for #AngiesBBQ are on sale now. A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will go toward the Brooklyn Rescue Mission Urban Harvest Center. Make sure to cop tickets now before they sell out, as they do every year.