Missouri Eatery Named The Best Drive-In Restaurant In The State

Drive-in restaurants are an American pastime that harkens back to a time when you could drive up to a stall with your friends to order tasty burgers, milkshakes and malts, delivered right to you by a carhop. While maybe not as prevalent today as sit-down restaurants, there are plenty of drive-ins still around slinging out delicious food to a modern crowd.

Mashed searched for the best drive-in restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"From the first pig stand in Dallas to iconic brand names like Sonic, drive-restaurants started a trajectory that not only propelled small-town restaurants toward serving a new customer base but also changed how travelers experienced different cities and states."

So what is the best drive-in restaurant in Missouri?

Chuck-a Burger Drive-In

With a name like that, you know you're in for some great burgers at this longtime St. Louis fave, but there's plenty of other delicious items on the menu too, like breaded pork tenderloin sandwich, chili mac, shakes and malts, and much more.

Chuck-a-Burger Drive-In is located at 9025 Saint Charles Rock Road in St. Louis.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The Chuck-a-Burger Drive-In claims to be one of the last original carhop drive-in restaurants in Missouri, and it's proud of it. Dishing out everything from their popular patty melts and barbecue sandwiches to fried cheese cubs, Chuck-a-Burger honors its history by serving classic Americana fare in the time-honored carhop style. As owner Ron Stille tells Sauce Magazine, 'We have a niche. ... It's not a gimmick — it's real curb service."

